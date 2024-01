Lee Health is experiencing a large influx of patients that has overwhelmed staff.

The spike in admissions remains unexplained.

Though some have assumed another COVID-19 spike, this has not been verififed.

Hospital officials held a press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m., to at least explain what potential patients can do as an alternative to the hospital.

During the conference, it was explained that the uptick in cases cannot be specifically defined.

According to a Lee Health official, around 1,000 people had visited the emergency departments on Tuesday.

Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, Chief Medical Officer with Lee Health spoke during the conference about the alternative services available for people who may not be experiencing emergency symptoms.

He then continued to mention that those who are experience an emergency will be cared for first and that people do not experience emergency symptoms will have longer wait times.

Lee Health.org has a variety of helpful links for users that will help accurately direct a person to the correct medical service facility.

Dr. Gonsenhauser mentioned that if a person is not experiencing an emergency to refer to their primary physician to discuss symptoms is preferable in figuring out an accurate diagnosis.

He then asked people who may experience mild Covid-19 symptoms to not immediately visit the emergency services but rather utilize the alternative services mentioned before.

A reason for the rise relates to people choosing to go to the emergency room rather than seeing a doctor or visiting an urgent care facility.

Another reason for the rise may relate to the large number of seasonal visitors across the Southwest Florida area.

The exact reason is not precise; however, the system is running close to capacity, with hospital beds becoming a commodity, according to a spokesperson from Lee Health.

Around the same time last year, the system had reached its peak due to an increase in Flu and RSV cases, with many too sick to go to an urgent care or doctor.

