Support for new Cape Coral Yacht Club plan

There is a big plan to bring this area back to its former glory. We are not just talking about the water. The entire Cape Coral Yacht Club needs work.

On Wednesday, the city discussed a final plan to rejuvenate the destroyed club.

More boat slips, more parking, and a bigger pool are planned.

“It’s too soon to really determine when the actual vote will come on, moving forward with the design, but it became a lot clearer today how council wants to move forward with,” said Tom Hayden, Cape Coral City Council.

A big piece of the plan involves parking.

Cars circle searching for a spot. However, now with the proposed 4-story parking garage, it could open up more than 900 parking spaces for vehicles and boats, as well as a resort-style and children’s pool, two piers, a community center, a restaurant and an expanded beach.

The city manager confirmed that the demolition of the yacht club could start as soon as February before the city tears it all down.

Many, including Tom Shadrach, want to know when will it be done and how much is it going to cost.

“Originally, when the estimates went from 12 million to 30 million to 60 million. At the 60 million dollar point, they said they’d have to charge 3 to 5 dollars to make it work for a parking space. Now, if this project is over 100 million, how much are they going to have to charge for parking?” he said.

The city said they are ready to have that conversation.

“I think their concerns, how much is it gonna cost? When is it gonna be done? Those are all things that we still have to have discussions about and have more information on before we finalize costs, timelines, and all that, but we know those going to be the community’s concerns,” Hayden said.

Cape Coral is hosting a city council budget workshop on Thursday and Friday.

Councilmen Hayden told WINK News they are holding this workshop to show everyone what the city has in store for the budget this year.

He said he expects people to discuss how much the yacht club project will cost, although nothing is final for that project yet.