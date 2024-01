Lee County has started a new program to help relieve homeowners who are still dealing with water damage brought on by Hurricane Ian.

LeeCares’ “Hurricane Ian Housing Recovery” is a federally funded grant provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development designed to help property owners repair, reconstruct, and or elevate property that suffered hurricane damage.

Currently, LeeCare team members are traveling door to door sharing information regarding the program.

Here is a list of some of the areas that will be visited by members:

Harlem Heights

Dunbar

Tice

Matlacha

Pine Island

Cape Coral

Staff members will hand out flyers and door hangers providing information on the program to those afflicted with hurricane damage.

Funding can be provided to those who apply through the housing recovery program website.

Those who qualify for funding can apply for repairs, reconstruction and or building a new home in Lee County.

Online applications will be available starting Feb 1.