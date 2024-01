City of Punta Gorda plans to hire meter readers in the wake of numerous electronic equipment failures that left utility customers in some cases with bills $500 more than their usual monthly bills.

During a Jan. 17 City Council meeting, City Manager Greg Murray said more than half of the more than 14,000 city utility customers had meters that failed to provide accurate readings.

The equipment made by Zenner USA was designed to provide readings without having personnel read each individual meter.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.