A Cape Coral man has been arrested after police allege he choked his ex-girlfriend in her home.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the victim and her ex-boyfriend Robert Johnson went to dinner and then returned to her home.

The two began arguing, and the woman left her house.

When she returned home, Johnson started yelling at her.

The victim tried to leave again, but Johnson pushed her, locked the front door, and stood in the entryway to prevent her from leaving, said police.

The woman then decided to sleep in a different bedroom to avoid Johnson.

Johnson entered the bedroom with a knife and threatened to kill her and her dog if she did not sleep in the same bed as him.

She gave in to his threat, and while the two were in bed, police said, Johnson began to choke the victim from behind.

Once Johnson finally let go, he began punching her in the face.

The victim told Johnson she was going to call 911, but Johnson took the phone from her.

Johnson left her home the next morning.

According to police, the victim had multiple injuries, including a black eye, swollen cheek and redness on her neck.

Johnson was arrested at his home on Tuesday.

He has been charged with strangulation, false imprisonment and hindering communication when attempting to contact law enforcement.

His bond has not been set.