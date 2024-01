Just across the bridge to Fort Myers Beach sits a restaurant that’s newly finished, celebrating a grand comeback.

Saturday brought out all emotions on the opening day of Nervous Nellie’s. Dozens stood waiting for their favorite foods.

“Oh, the crazy shrimp and calamari. It’s absolutely our family favorite. I’m on my own today. It’s been a long time,” said Teresa Ansbro.

The restaurant has been owned by Tyler Lemmer and his family since 2014. When Hurricane Ian hit, the restaurant had 14 feet of water inside.

For customers and staff, the opening was long-awaited but worth it as another piece of Fort Myers Beach is finally restored.

“Honestly, it just excites me so much. I’m so happy to see everybody come back together the community come back together. It is like I have chills right now. It’s awesome,” said Heather Sheppard, hostess of Nervous Nellie’s.