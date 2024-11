The Blue Dog Bar & Grill in Matlacha has survived multiple hurricanes over the past decade. Now, they’re thanking the community for supporting them every step of the way.

They celebrated by filling almost every seat at the bar and many tables at the restaurant. People are ready to be back and support local businesses.

The owners of Blue Dog are thankful for many things this year, especially after being hit by two hurricanes— Helene and Milton —back to back.

“My house got flooded twice, co-owner’s house got flooded, restaurant got flooded, staff came in, and they cleaned it out, washed it out. I was focused on my house,” said John Lynch, co-owner of the restaurant.

Lynch said opening the restaurant’s doors a few months ago did more than just help them.

“Our blue crabbers are working, our fishermen are working; their families are benefiting as well. We give a lot of thanks for the quality of seafood that we’re getting. It’s amazing,” said Lynch.

There’s no question Matlacha has gone through a lot over the last few years.

There is still work to do throughout the island, but the community remains resilient and has an eye on the future.

“We’re rebuilding. Let’s get Matlacha Pine Island back to what it’s supposed to be. It’s a slow process, I’ll tell you,” said Lynch.

The owner showed us that they are handing out Thanksgiving cards on which people can write what they’re thankful for. He really wants people to reflect on this year after all that many of us have been through.

Blue Dog will be closed on Thanksgiving.