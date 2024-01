Path affected by paving project (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

A two-day paving operation may affect your Cape Coral commute this week.

Crews will begin a paving project on Surfside Boulevard near Veterans Parkway, requiring daytime lane closures and overnight road closures, according to the City of Cape Coral.

One lane of Surfside Boulevard will be closed in each direction during the daytime. Surfside Boulevard will be closed from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. from SW 25th Street to SW 25th Place while crews complete the required paving, said the city.

The operation will start at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 22. The project is expected to be completed around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.

On the go? Take WINK News Traffic Map with you on your travels to shorten the destination time.