Green Iguana. Credit: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

The weekend cold front brought bone-chilling temperatures for Southwest Florida: however, the green iguana experiences something far more intense than a mere chill.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the green iguanas will “freeze” and fall from trees when temperatures drop into the 40s and 30s.

Once an iguana freezes, the FWC recommends humanely killing the animal as they will suffer from brain damage when they freeze up.

The iguanas are non-native species to Florida and are considered invasive, as they can cause damage to sidewalks, foundations and seawalls by digging burrows. Credit: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

According to the FWC, there are several ways to deter the reptile from frequenting your property:

Removing plants that act as attractants.

Filling in holes to discourage burrowing.

Hanging wind chimes or other items that make intermittent noises.

Hanging CDs that have reflective surfaces.

Spraying the animals with water as a deterrent.

While considered herbivores, records show that endangered tree snails were found in the stomachs of iguana specimens. This creates a predatorial species for the endangered gastropods.

Like all nonnative reptile species, green iguanas are not protected in Florida except by anti-cruelty law and can be humanely killed on private property with landowner permission.

If you encounter a frozen iguana, it is important to exercise caution when dispatching it, as salmonella can be transmitted from the animal to humans.