Over a dozen gunshots rang out in the night, leaving neighbors who are used to living in a quiet Cape Coral community feeling uneasy.

Cape Coral police say two people were shot after a third person ambushed them. But they won’t say if they’ve identified or arrested anyone.

A trail of blood was left on the road. They’re also in the parking lot of a cabinet business. There are bullet holes that hit their building, the fence, and some cars.

There were three cars full of people when police arrived Friday night, and one of them was a 1-year-old who had to be returned to her grandmother.

Bloody tracks left in the street are what employees near Northeast Third Avenue in Cape Coral saw Saturday morning. They’re part of the aftermath of a shooting late Friday night.

Along with bullet holes in a cabinet business nearby, security footage shows two people meeting up, maybe exchanging some sort of duffle bag, and then a third person seemingly ambushing them.

Several gunshots were heard in a quick one or two-minute timespan.

On Tuesday, K-9 deputies and detectives were at the scene. Business employees nearby told WINK News they didn’t move to Cape Coral for a life like this.

“I’m understanding that there was a vehicle, a couple of vehicles, and some shooters and I saw some bullet holes. And I was like, this is absolutely getting to be crazy,” said Jason Palowski, originally from Detroit.

But, Palowski traded the city life of Detroit for the peaceful quiet life in Cape Coral.

“Detroit’s huge. Oh, yeah. It’s it was a one-time one of the myrtle cap capitals of the world I believe, which is really scary. But, you know, when you move out of that situation to come down here with your family, you know, I have a family. And we were very active in the community here at Cape Coral. You know, that is alarming to me,” said Palowski.

One person was found lying in the road shot in the leg, and another was found in a car with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, but it’s unclear if any of them were taken into custody.