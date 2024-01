Members of the Lee County School Board discuss selling 70 acres of land (CREDIT: Lee School TV)

The Lee County School District is in the process of selling 69 acres of land after considering it to be “unnecessary for educational purposes.”

School board members explained how this land along Three Oaks Parkway was purchased back in 2019 to build a new school. But now, they say the land is not fit for a new school.

According to Florida Statutes, “A district school board…May dispose of any land or real property to which the board holds title which is…Determined to be unnecessary for educational purposes.”

Many members expressed they would vote on this matter Tuesday night. The current net worth of the land is now at $14 million.

District 2 school board member Melisa Giovannelli questions whether they truly are making money on this sale.

READ MORE: Expected growth might mean Alva needs a new high school

“Something along these lines: one concern is what are we doing next? But we lost a lot of money. We’re getting $14 million, but how much was spent? We made a mistake,” said Giovannelli.

Superintendent Christopher Bernier told school board members he can provide them those numbers, so they can determine whether they may be losing rather than profiting from this land sale.