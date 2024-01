(Credit: LSI Companies)

The recent $17 million acquisition of a pair of East Naples multitenant industrial buildings fits well into the portfolio of purchaser Venture One, a Chicago-based real estate private equity firm.

“We specialize in industrial. It’s all we do. We’ve been doing it since 2000 really as a firm. We target infill locations that are tough to replicate at what we think is below replacement cost,” said Kyle Grant, vice president of Venture One’s Florida Region, based in Miami. ”Our strategy is to continue to operate this as it’s been operated and just own it.”

The buildings purchased have a total of 83,500 square feet on about 4 acres at 4120 Enterprise Ave., in the center of the industrial park area bordered by Airport-Pulling and Livingston roads in East Naples. The seller is Naples Industrial Estates LLC, based in Bonita Springs and registered to David and Neil Braverman. The property last sold in 1999 for $661,500 when it was still vacant land, and its industrial structures were built in 2000, according to Collier County property records.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.