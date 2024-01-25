Bittersweet farewell to Olga Mall

The Olga Mall, a store filled with thousands of antiques, collectibles and deli sandwiches, will soon be gone.

The shop has been around for over 67 years but is getting sold.

The two sisters who own and run the place started their final sale earlier on Thursday, hoping to clear the entire building before they had to hand it over.

They’ve run the place for 20 years, and one sister told WINK News that even though she didn’t make a lot of money, she made lasting connections that make her feel richer than money ever would.

Suzzane Foster is mopping the floors of her shop one last time, fighting back the urge to cry.

“We have cared for this community. And in return, they have loved us back. And it’s been it’s been a wonderful experience. And I really have very mixed feelings about all being over like this final sale, is it,” said Suzzane.

She and her sister started the Olga Mall 20 years ago, having everything from fresh food, antiques, and music available at the store.

But after 20 years, Foster told WINK News its time to retire, but not before one last sale to liquidate every antique possible.

People have already started coming in to support the sisters, including Dolly Vie, who goes way back with Foster.

“I met her on the airplane. And it was just amazing. I was going home and she was so sweet and kind, and I was petrified of a plane. And she just talked to me and put me at ease. And it was amazing. Because I found out she was here,” said Vie.

Vie came in frequently to shop after that. This isn’t the absolute end, though. Foster sold to the grandson of the original owner, two owners before she and her sister. They owned the building for 40 years.

“Original families coming back, which I think is so exciting, you know, so, and he’s very, a very nice person,” said Suzzane. “He’s got a good heart.”

WINK News also spoke with Suzanne’s sister Cherrie and the new buyer. He said his plan for the place are a dream come true to bring a business back into his family.