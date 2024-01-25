FGCU softball infielder Meagan Ricks overcomes multiple labrum surgeries

With every throw, Florida Gulf Coast softball infielder Meagan Ricks sees improvement with her arm strength and her mobility.

“I was off for what felt like two years straight,” Ricks said.

That’s because Ricks has dealt with multiple surgeries. Going back to high school, she surgery on her elbow. Coming into FGCU, she tore her labrum and got surgery during her freshman season. Then, she got another surgery on her labrum as a sophomore.

“I’d rather have five elbow surgeries than one shoulder surgery,” Ricks said.

When talking about her recovery, Ricks said, “I just tried to look at it with a positive mindset. I kept praying about it and just trying to figure out why it was happening. Trying to find the good in it.”

“Trying to keep her engaged,” FGCU softball head coach David Deiros explained. “Try to make sure she was learning constantly. Trying to find ways to include her in practice even though she was going to sit out her sophomore year.”

When Ricks returned to the diamond, she not only had to change positions.

“She wanted to be our shortstop,” Deiros explained. “The injury got in the way of that. So we had to reinvent how she was going to help us.” That included playing first and second base.

“Whenever we had the surgery, they tacked it down so I don’t have a complete range of motion,” Ricks said. “I think it’s a lot better than what it used to be but the arm strength is getting there.”

She also had to overcome her nerves.

“You always have it in the back of your mind. What if I do this again and it tears again and you have a third surgery,” Ricks said.

To change that, Ricks said, “I just kind of thought what’s going to happen is going to happen. Either play hard or don’t play.”

Ricks played hard her junior season where she crushed it at the plate. That earned her All-Conference honors and a spot in the program’s history books.

Ricks was unanimously voted to be one of the team’s five leaders.

The FGCU softball team starts its season Feb. 8 as they host Boston College.