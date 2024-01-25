Vintners fly in for Naples Winter Wine Festival

The vintners flew on Thursday evening for The Naples Winter Wine Festival.

The festival kicks off tomorrow. This year’s theme is generosity in full bloom.

These vintners and their more than 2,000 bottles of wine are essential to the Winter Wine Festival, and the Naples Children and Education Foundation’s goal: raise millions of dollars to provide healthcare, early education shelter, food and more to underprivileged and at-risk Collier kids.

“So this is the ultimate a village comes together kind of event and kind of an opportunity,” said Maria Jimenez-Lara, CEO of Naples Children and Education Foundation. “All of these vintners donated their time, their treasure, their incredible wine to help us auction it off so that we can raise money for children in our community.”