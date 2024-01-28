Fuel contamination from boat fire in Hendry County

Hendry County units responding to a boat fire (CREDIT: Hendry County Sheriff’s Office)

Several units responded to a boat fire at a boat ramp on CR-78 behind River’s Edge Motel that was fully engulfed in flames.

According to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, members of the fire department, coast guard and first responders responded to a yacht reportedly on fire Saturday night. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=801160255384415&set=a.240022911498155

Deputies are asking boaters to avoid the area if possible because of reported fuel in the water. First responders are working to contain the contamination.