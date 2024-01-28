Record-breaking $33 million raised at Naples Winter Wine Festival for at-risk children

Auction begins for Naples Winter Wine Festival 2024 (CREDIT: WINK News)

A record-breaking $33 million by auction bidders at the Naples Winter Wine Festival for at-risk children.

There was a total of 50 lots being bid on during Saturday’s auction. A lot went for $410,000 on average. All proceeds go to Naples Children and Education Foundation (NCEF), and then to 60 local charities in Collier County.

The highest amount for a single live auction lot was $2.7 million for a seven-night Mediterranean cruise for six couples aboard the 312-foot superyacht M/Y Whisper.