Kids playing ping pong at Boys and Girls Club Bolch Campus (CREDIT: WINK News)

At the Boys & Girls Club Bolch Campus in Immokalee, they strive to provide a free, fun summer camp experience for kids.

“We offer a range of programs between art, music, dance, outside time, any sort of academic support to kind of boost them during the summertime,” said Felicia Soto. Soto grew up in Immokalee and now runs the club.

“It’s very critical, especially coming from a migrant community like Immokalee, a lot of the families do work year-round,” said Ashley Nieto. Nieto teaches art for the program while her son attends.

Boys and Girls Club campus in Immokalee (CREDIT: WINK News)

The Naples Children and Education Foundation (NCEF) invests in the Boys & Girls Club of Collier County and other non-profits equipped to care for children when school isn’t in session.

A study by NCEF in 2019 found a 57% decrease in juvenile crime since the foundation started working in 2005.

“We teach on how to make smart decisions when they are not with us at the club,” said Soto.

The Boys & Girls Club is one of 60 non-profits NCEF provides grants to each year.

Part of how they raise money is through a silent auction with a range of packages, from being a sheriff’s deputy for the day to food and wine.