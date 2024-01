The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new normal for many; however, many are still dealing with the social ramifications brought on by the virus.

Social isolation and loneliness were reported to be associated with increased anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation among young people.

So what can parents do to help their children overcome this difficult hurdle?

WINK News Anchors Taylor Petras and Lindsey Sablan sat down with Krissy Yanes-Delashmet, a parenting educator and resiliency specialist with the Collier County NAMI chapter to discuss options parents can consider helping their children with social isolation.

Watch the full interview above.