Daniels Marketplace, a south Fort Myers shopping center anchored by Whole Foods Market, celebrated the groundbreaking Jan. 30 of an extension that will add at least five new tenants.

Wilder, a national real estate development firm that manages about 60 shopping centers, mostly along the East Coast, will oversee development of almost 25,000 square feet of new space. Nelson Worldwide did the architecture, and J. Raymond Construction will oversee the project, which is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Bluemercury cosmetics, Fidelity Investments, Lovesac furniture, J. McLaughlin apparel and VIO Med Spa are confirmed future tenants.

