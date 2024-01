David Lawrence Center picks up the slack from NCH closing its mental health unit. (CREDIT: WINK News)

The Bill and Juila Van Domelen Foundation has donated $10 million to the David Lawernce Centers for Behavioral Health.

The donation is the single largest contribution in history for the behavioral health centers.

The donation will be kicking off the David Lawernce Center $150 million campaign to help those struggling with mental health in Collier County.

For 55 years, the David Lawernce Center has been helping those in the Naples area with their mental health needs.

To learn more about the services provided by the behavioral health centers, click here.