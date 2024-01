Credit: WINK

A hit and run involving a school bus has occurred at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and New York Drive in Tice.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported at around 7:30 a.m., on Tuesday.

According to an LCSO deputy, a pickup truck was attempting to pass the school bus and hit the side mirror of the bus.

The pickup truck did leave the scene after the incident hence why deputies are referring to the crash as a hit-and-run.

Seven children were on board the school bus at the time of the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

No road blockages have occurred according to LCSO.

The school bus has been cleared by LCSO and has driven off the scene.

One LCSO SUV is still on the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

