The runner-up in the bid to redevelop the City of Palms Park and the land around it is a step closer to a second chance.

United Soccer League, or USL, lost the opportunity earlier this month after they pitched their plan to the Fort Myers City Council, but they’re demanding a do-over.

City council members are handling it by following their policy and holding a public meeting on Wednesday to discuss those claims by USL.

Four companies pitched their redevelopment plans, and the council had to rank them using a point system rating from one to five.

USL’s Exhibit “A” shows two members of the council, Liston Bochette and Fred Burson, gave zero scores.

There was also confusion among city council members as to whether USL complied with the Minority Business Enterprise Policy.

USL claims the bid process to redevelop the city of Palms Park was biased and prejudiced against the company.

Runner-up United Soccer League filed an intent to protest the decision.

The 55 pages from USL to the city names “scoring” as a reason for its protest.

The city’s attorney said protests like this are not unusual.

“The city’s position is we have a lawful process. We are excited about this process with the bid. We’re looking forward to seeing that area develop and turn into an economic recreation and housing powerhouse,” said Grant Alley, Fort Myers City Attorney.

The city will hold a public meeting to discuss the Protest.

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

2200 Second St., Fort Myers, FL 33901

10:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.

USL told WINK News it planned to be front and center.