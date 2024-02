Want to hit the gridiron and watch the San Francisco 49ers battle it out with the Kansas City Chiefs – in-person?

Now’s your chance. And you can help children at the same time.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Southwest Florida has two tickets up for auction.

On its bidding site, the charity said, “These fantastic seats (Section 325, Row 4, Seats 19 & 20) are valued at $20,000 or more.”

Bidding remains open until Friday, January 2, 2024. Allegiant Stadium

The proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwest Florida, which is holding its 28th Annual Storybook Ball on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort. The Ball also benefits the Ronald McDonald House, the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Golisano Children’s Hospital, and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Program.

The game kicks off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, at 6:30 p.m., but CBS will have coverage throughout the day, and you can catch it on WINK TV.

On its website, Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Southwest Florida states it “creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families in Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry, and Lee counties.”