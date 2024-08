The sky is NOT the limit for a Naples native, Sean Nash. He developed his love of flying by watching his uncle perform with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Now, he shares that passion to inspire the next generation of pilots, which is how he landed a spot as a Gulfshore Business 40 Under 40 honoree.

“I definitely have that bug,” said Nash as he glanced at a plane taxiing on the runway at Wing South Airpark in South Naples.

“I was exposed to Thunderbirds and watching Top Gun early on. We had a little plane that had pedals and spun the propeller, which was kind of a deal, you know. So, I just always had that wonder about it,” he recalled.

As President of the Naples chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association, he shares that passion for planes through the Young Eagles Program.

“You just see the smiles on these kids, you see the passion, and for us aviators, that’s what it’s all about,” Nash added.

On this day in South Naples, kids 8 to 17 years old can fly for free with volunteers.

“I flew with Jessica in the yellow cub,” said Paisley Subkowallace.

The 18-year-old pilot took part in the program last year. Now, she’s giving back.

“I started volunteering after I took my first flight, and they helped me get some hours for a scholarship,” explained Subkowallace. “So, I was able to get a scholarship to put towards my private pilot’s license. Now, I kind of get to pay it back, being able to fly the kids and hopefully inspire someone else to be able to get started in aviation.”

If you are interested in the Young Eagles program, which has chapters all over, click here.

Sean Nash is one of 40 people recognized in the September issue of Gulfshore Business.