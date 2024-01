Cassandra Smith’s mugshot. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The woman who hit and killed 23-year-old Charlotte County deputy Christopher Taylor will find out her prison sentence soon.

Casandra Smith was found guilty of DUI manslaughter, injury to a person, vehicular homicide and DUI damage to property in December.

Smith’s blood alcohol content was .25 at the time of the crash, more than three times the legal limit.

Smith’s sentencing is set for 2 p.m., Thursday.