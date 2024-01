Cape Coral Parkway has had issues with several streetlights being damaged following Hurricane Ian.

The broken streetlights are scheduled to be repaired by Cape Coral construction crews starting from Del Prado Boulevard to Coronado Parkway on Wednesday.

Motorists who have difficulty driving at night will feel a sense of relief knowing that this overlooked issue is now being addressed.

Sidewalk closures will be expected while crews work on repairs.

The City of Cape Coral encourage bicyclist and motorists to use caution when traveling through the area.

According to the City of Cape Coral, repairs should take about three weeks to complete.