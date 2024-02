Credit: WINK News.

A large Narcotics Unit operation conducted by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in more than 30 arrests and a litany of drugs removed from the streets.

During the final few months of 2023, CCSO’s Narcotics Unit members conducted a large round-up operation titled “Restart”.

This operation has resulted in the arrests of 33 people on an abundance of drug charges.

Those arrested include:

Terry Williamson

Terry Carlton

Jacob Ellis

Nichole Derose

Joseph Boisvert

Dale Hadley

Vincent Niles

Christian Morales

Randy Williams

Erik Vonlydick

Kerry Dillow

Mark Dickinson

Kellie Coe

Nicole Emerson

Barry Holder

Samantha James

Sean Michniewicz

Jennive Miller

Deborah Murphy

Jaqui Nottingham

Kristina Seybold

Teven Layport

Cynthia Turner

Robert Williams

Daniel Gonzalez

Alan Maroney

William Willis

Jimmy Vanamberg

Richard Decker

Kenel Barthelus

Gia Maldonado

William Gale

Jody Strattard

Throughout the investigation, 64 cases were developed in which individuals sold, delivered, or possessed Fentanyl, Meth and Cocaine.

Among these cases, 27 arrests were made involving the trafficking of a significant amount of said drugs.

Each charge holds a three-year minimum/mandatory sentence.

In total, the narcotics unit seized approximately: