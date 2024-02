A woman found guilty of DUI manslaughter among various other charges is set to appear in court for her sentencing.

Cassandra Smith was arrested for killing Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor in November of 2022, her blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at the time of her arrest.

Smith is currently facing up to 30 years in prison after being convicted of killing the 23-year-old deputy.

During her trial, the prosecution showed video footage of the moment Smith driving drunk, crossing three lanes of traffic and hitting Taylor.

At the time of her arrest, video evidence had shown Smith wandering around the scene, looking through her vehicle and fixing her make-up.

The sentencing is set to begin at 2 p.m., on Thursday at the Charlotte County Justice Center.