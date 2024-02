Matlacha has come a long way since the devastation left by Hurricane Ian, and even with all that progress, some homeowners are still waiting to get back into their homes.

HUD and LeeCares have been working to ensure people get the money they need to rebuild.

Representatives will be on Matlacha on Thursday.

Two programs are available for eligible people who can apply beginning Thursday.

The housing rehabilitation, reconstruction, and elevation program is eligible for those who owned that property at the time of the disaster and still own it.

The second program is the home purchase assistance, where a person must be a resident of Lee County at the time of the disaster and purchase a resident unit in Lee County outside of the special flood zone hazard.

“I feel lucky to have what I have even though it’s not perfect, but hey, it will be someday. You just gotta have the right attitude. I think that means a lot. I still do,” said Tom Simonton, a resident.

If you see someone in your neighborhood that has a Leecares logo on the front of their shirt and a “How Can I Help?” on the back, that is a staff member that will be able to help you answer any questions will be going door to door to hand out flyers and door hangers.

They plan to go to neighborhoods in Dunbar, Bonita Springs, and Cape Coral in February.