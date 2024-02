It’s the gift that no one asked for: blue-green algae is back in Cape Coral.

The Florida Department of Health sent out a warning on Friday about the toxic blooms.

Algae is a trigger word for a lot of people living in the cape, especially considering what we saw in 2018.

Tons and tons of toxic algae littered canals, and it was quite a process to remove.

The people who lived by the water felt the impacts, from scratchy throats to crusty eyes. It was not a good time.

Don’t swim in it. Use caution if you’re boating in it, and keep your pets away from it.

The Florida Department of Health is warning Cape Coral neighbors after toxins from blue-green algae were discovered in their canals.

Some of the neighbors there do have health concerns like trouble breathing, so they’re not taking any chances and they’re spending less time outside.

They said it is a shock to see toxic blue-green algae in their canals right now. They said they expect it when it gets warmer and when it rains more often.

They said they’re not used to seeing it when it’s still cool and when they’re typically outside enjoying the weather.

Jane Wittman-Roll and other neighbors here have seen the worst of it. They’ve experienced the blooms back in 2018 and 2021, and they expect it every year but not until it’s warmer and raining more often.

“It’s a real concern because my husband has health issues, and I have some health challenges that I’m concerned about,” Wittman-Roll said.

Wittman-Roll has asthma, and beyond her own concerns, she worries for the wildlife impacted by it.

She saw a manatee and a calf here recently and worries these toxins will make the sightings a rarity.

“This is the beauty of living down here, and it’s heartbreaking to see this. Now, it’s kind of just memories of seeing all of the fish that were in this canal,” Wittman-Roll said.

This is the time when people want to be outside, want to enjoy the things they moved here for, like the water.

“This morning it was a lot thicker, patchier. Patches were bigger, so, this is pretty cleared out now, but it’s still very disheartening,” said Linda Senez, Cape Coral resident.

Neighbors said before the current and winds pick up, the algae is much worse and the smell is much stronger.

Unfortunately, now, neighbors here said they’ll be spending less time outside.

“I’m also concerned for my animals. I mean, basically, he did fall in the first year I was here, and I’m scared to death if he fell in again and, if it’s toxic, what could happen to him?” Senez said.

Both of the neighbors we spoke with volunteer with the city of Cape Coral, take water samples, and send them into the city once a month.

Both women mentioned that they noticed the blooms about a month ago in early January.