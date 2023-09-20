Researchers in Cape Coral to begin research on harmful algae bloom

Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Florida Atlantic University are set to begin their study on the harmful algae bloom in the canals of Cape Coral.

The hazardous blue-green algae bloom can affect breathing in humans. As the carpet-like patches clutter Cape Coral canals, researchers want to study any potential side effects of exposure.

Researchers are in need of volunteers for their research on blue-green algae. If interested, potential participants can visit the Cape Coral Public Works Department located on 815 Nicholas Pkwy.

Blue-green algae bloom in Cape Coral canals. Credit: WINK

For a few hours of your time, you can help researchers find out how algae blooms affect the body long term.

In 2018, more than 20 canals across Cape Coral and North Fort Myers had blue-green algae pollute canals for multiple weeks.

Here are the dates:

Sept. 20

Sept. 27-28

Oct. 11-12

Oct. 18-19

Oct. 25-26

Nov. 2

Participants must be 18 years old or older, live or work near the water canal, spend at least two hours outside on most days and be able to do a lung function test.