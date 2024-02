Credit: Cape Coral Music and Arts Fusion Walk

The City of Cape Coral will soon host the Cape Coral Music and Arts Fusion Festival.

The Arts and Music festival will be held on Saturday, Feb., 17, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Southeast 47th Terrace between Vincennes Boulevard and Southeast 15th Avenue.

The road will be blocked off to traffic around 3 p.m. on the day of the event and will reopen again by 9:30 p.m.

Artists and designers are encouraged to participate in the event.

Acceptable vendor categories include candles, clay, digital, glass, jewelry, leather, living plants, mixed media, paintings, photography, soaps/lotions and woodwork.

Those interested in becoming a vendor should contact seclerk@capecoral.gov.

The next Music and Arts Fusion Walk will be held on March 16 and will be the last of the season.

For more information on the event, visit CapeCoral.gov.