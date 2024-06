Wednesday’s heavy rainfall has caused flooded streets in Cape Coral neighborhoods.

WINK News reporter Camila Pereira waded through the flooded streets along Northwest Seventh Terrace and Northwest 17th Street caused by the heavy rainstorms on Wednesday morning.

Cars were seen trying to navigate through the floodwaters, and water levels barely reached people’s driveways.

Pereira spoke with neighbors who said that the flooding is normal but still causes concern for those who live in the area.

“Every time we get heavy rain, this is what happens. This is four to five hours of rain right here. From what you see, there was no water here four to five hours ago. Probably the highest I’ve seen it. This is the most rain we had,” said Cape Coral resident Tom Caputo.

With more rain coming, neighbors think the storm drains won’t be able to take it all in quickly enough.

Shifting gears to Nicholas Parkway and Southwest 2nd Terrace, standing water had drivers at a standstill.

WINK News reporter Annette Montgomery also waded through flooded Cape Coral streets along Southwest 2nd Terrace and Nicolas Parkway.

Since 1:45 p.m., the roads have stayed flooded, causing drivers to seek an alternate route.

“I’m not from the area, and I saw how deep that was, and I don’t want to damage my car at all, so figured I’d play it safe,” said Evan Haskins, a Canadian visitor.