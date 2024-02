Exotic cars are up for auction, all for a good cause.

The Naples Automotive Experience is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year.

The auction of 85 plus cars started at noon on Friday and will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event helps raise money for St. Matthews House to help with their life-saving programs to help locally with hunger, homelessness, and addiction.

The goal is to raise $1.5 million.