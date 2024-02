Ferraris, Maseratis, Corvettes and Shelbies took to Naples for the 20th annual “Cars on Fifth Concours.”

The Naples Chapter of the Ferrari Club of America organized the event to bring the automotive experience to the community, with over 700 luxury cars on display along Fifth Avenue South.

“It’s the biggest one-day event in Naples. Dupont Registry calls this the best one-day show in America,” said Tom O’Riodan, the president of the Ferrari Club of America.

The annual event is held each year to support a good cause.

“All the proceeds from Naples Automotive Experience’s three-day event go to support St. Matthew sales. All our programs, we’ve been tackling hunger, homelessness and addiction every day now for 35 years,” said Steve Brooder, CEO of St. Matthews House.

Thousands of people with a passion for cars were in attendance to get a look at some grand prizes. But it’s not just about seeing these one-of-a-kind cars. Naples Automotive Experience celebrates the people behind them and the stories they have to share.

“I remember going out to visit my grandfather out and out in LA. He had just pulled in from driving in Las Vegas, popped out of the Series One and he asked me if I had driven. When I said no, he taught me the keys and he said we’ll go take it for a ride. We drove all the way down to Long Beach and I think at least 12 people had stopped us or rolled down their windows at intersections to ask what it was. They were all blown away,” said Shawn Shelby. Shawn is the grandson of Carroll Shelby, a famous American automotive designer.

The weekend-long Naples Automotive Experience continues Sunday with the supercar rally in LaBelle along with the last chance sale for the motorcar auction. Their goal this year is to raise $1.5 million for St. Matthews House.