The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler is tracking severe weather expected to arrive in Southwest Florida on Sunday.

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for portions of our viewing area until 10 a.m. This includes Arcadia, Port Charlotte, Babcock Ranch, and North Port to name a few.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

WEEKEND WEATHER:

Today (Saturday):

It is a pleasant and cool morning across Southwest Florida with temperatures starting out in the upper 40s and low 50s and warming up into the low 70s by the afternoon.

We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, make sure they’re today as opposed to tomorrow!

A warm front will continue to lift north leading to an ample amount of moisture over our area, ultimately fueling tomorrow’s storms.

Tomorrow (Sunday):

We are under a level one risk of seeing severe weather on Sunday for most of our area and a level two risk for portions of southern Collier County.

A line of showers and storms will approach our area late morning into the afternoon ahead of a cold front.

The biggest impacts will be gusty winds, moderate to heavy rainfall, and we can’t rule out the possibility of a brief tornado spinning up.

By late afternoon, we will notice that system moving away from us, ending the severe weather threat by late afternoon/early evening.

The beginning of the work week: