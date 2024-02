Andres Garcia (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

A man is wanted for violating probation following an arrest for fleeing and eluding officers and failing to obey a law enforcement officer’s order to stop.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, Andres Garcia is a repeat offender with 12 previous bookings in Collier and three in Lee for grand theft, dealing in stolen property, burglary and resisting officers.

Garcia could be moving between Immokalee, Fort Myers and LaBelle, said SWFL Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information regarding Garcia’s whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.