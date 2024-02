Teenagers experience many pressures from striving to earn good grades, which extra-curricular activities they need to do and to figure out where they want to go to college.

Parents want to minimize stress for their children, but oftentimes are lack the means to address said concerns.

WINK News Anchors Taylor Petras and Lindsey Sablan sat down with Dr. Omar Rieche, the Chief Medical Officer of Elite DNA Behavioral Health to discuss how unmanaged stress may create a ripple effect on a teenager’s mental health.

Watch the full interview above.