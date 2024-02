Concerns about Collier County’s public safety radio system were brought forward at a Feb. 6 Board of County Commissioners workshop covering the county’s 57 priority projects and annual inventory report. A group of first responders and the county’s communication team said the radio system needs a massive update.

The project, known as the 800-Megahertz Radio Hardening Program, was marked by the county as a priority last year with the board approving $6 million for the project. Of those funds, $2.5 million has been spent in the past year on hardening elements, including relocation of a cell tower in the Everglades.

Upon meeting with first responders, Deputy County Manager Edward Finn said the remainder of the allocated funds should go toward replacing the entire radio system rather than hardening the existing system.

