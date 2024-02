From sandy beaches to the Rockies, Dunbar High School linebacker Kyeran Garcia will suit up for the Colorado Buffaloes in the fall.

“It felt like a dream come true,” Garcia said. “I’ve been dreaming about this since I was six years old and to go to the University of Colorado is really a blessing.”

North Fort Myers native and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is making good on his promise to sign one southwest Florida player every year.

“It’s going to be 239 reunited, we got Coach Cheney, Deion Sanders,” Garcia said.

Garcia’s been drawing college attention for years, but he always believed he had Power Five potential.

“Coach Brown put me in really tough situations, playing big games, just being able to play under pressure,” Garcia said. “So I feel like going up there, I know it’s going to be a big crowd, but I’ve just got to stay focused. Don’t let anything get in my head and just play how I play.”

Senior year Garcia recorded 140 total tackles, 90 of them solo and 22 for loss.

He averaged 11 tackles per game and had 10 sacks on the season.

Garcia isn’t the only Tiger taking his talents to the next level.

Vanier Baptiste will play at Western Carolina and Kelby Tyre is headed to Ferris State.

Dunbar Head Football Coach Sammy Brown is confident these guys will make an impact at the next level.

“We’ve been lucky enough to win a couple of ball games, a couple of big ones so that will translate well,” Brown said. “They’re still going to start out as freshmen so it’s going to be a learning curve, but I think what they have here is going to be a little stepping stone for them at the next level.

All three tiger standouts who signed today will play defensive roles in college.

To finish out his high school career, Garcia is weightlifting and running track to get stronger, faster and more flexible before competing in the Big 12.