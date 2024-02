Jarques Riggins mugshot. CREDIT: LCSO

A Fort Myers man is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of trafficking fentanyl, possessing cocaine and other charges.

According to the state attorney’s office, Jarques Nijay Riggins, 21, was found guilty of possessing cocaine, paraphernalia and trafficking fentanyl or fentanyl analogs.

Riggins was found in a North Fort Myers motel by deputies who were serving him an arrest warrant.

When authorities got to him at the door of his motel room, they saw plastic bags in plain view filled with white powder on a table.

After Riggins was taken into custody, deputies executed a search warrant on the motel room.

Deputies discovered a shoebox filled with fentanyl, cocaine and paraphernalia.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement later identified the white powder inside the bags as fentanyl.

Riggins is scheduled for sentencing on Monday, March 11.