The Punta Gorda Police Department is at the scene of a death investigation at the Walmart on Taylor Road.

According to the PGPD, authorities got to the Walmart on 5001 Taylor Road at about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities said this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

This is an active investigation and WINK News will update this article with more information when it is available.