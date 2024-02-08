Cape Coral City Council sets penalties for violating decorum rules

(Credit: Cape Coral government)

Cape Coral City Council approved amendments to the decorum and public comment opportunities section of the Council Agenda Rules of Procedure at its Feb. 7 meeting. The changes focus on penalties for residents who are either removed from a meeting or arrested due to violating decorum rules.

The item was last on the consent agenda under Council Agenda Rules of Procedure and was approved with no discussion.

“Dissent from the public is labeled as the enemy,” southwest Cape resident Lisa Cohen said during public input. “Now, we begin a new fight that you have placed on the consent agenda to avoid discussion like cowards. We have the right to address our government with our grievances as outlined in our five parts of the First Amendment.”

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.