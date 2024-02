Photo by Mateusz Feliksik on Pexels.com

Invasive species like pythons and iguanas can be found throughout Florida, but who would’ve guessed someone’s marsupial from the other side of the planet would be found hopping around?

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, authorities captured a kangaroo on the loose in Tampa early Thursday morning. šŸ¦˜š—” š—žš—®š—»š—“š—®š—暝—¼š—¼? š—¢š—» š—§š—µš—² š—Ÿš—¼š—¼š˜€š—²?šŸ¦˜



You read that right! Earlier this morning, our deputies responded to a call in Tampa for a loose kangaroo that had gotten trapped in an apartment complex's pool area (near Fowler Avenue and 56th St.). Thanks to #teamHCSO'sā€¦ pic.twitter.com/9g5J2KBcet — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 8, 2024

The night vision video shows the misplaced marsupial hopping around a pool.

The marsupial had a brown-colored back with white legs, tail and stomach.

Nonchalantly, the kangaroo sniffed around the gated pool area.

One of the authorities at the scene seemed to take a moment and for a quick picture before the animal hopped further away.

The kangaroo was found trapped in the pool area of an apartment near Fowler Avenue and 56th Street.

With some help from HCSO’s Agriculture Unit, the owner and kangaroo were reunited after verifying ownership.