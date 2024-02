Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro is wanted by the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office for domestic battery.

According to LoCastro’s attorney, he is currently in the hospital.

The attorney had not disclosed why LoCastro is in the hospital.

The case against LoCastro centered around a domestic incident dating back to October 2023 at the London Club in Naples.

According to the Naples Police Department offense/incident report, LoCastro’s girlfriend called 911 but gave a non-specific report on how she was injured.

Further reading into the report states, the victim had a cut on her nose, bruising on both of her arms, red markings on the back of her left shoulder and leaves in her hair.

From LoCastro’s perspective, he claims that she frequently has nosebleed’s, having one at the restaurant. She then injured herself leaving the restaurant, falling twice into the bushes because she was intoxicated.

The victim at the time declined medical attention, telling officers that she was in fear for her safety and because LoCastro knew a lot of people and she was in a “lose-lose situation.”

She then continued to mention that in hindsight she could’ve cooperated but was unable to at the time.

After the evening, the two parted ways separately. A few days later, a recorded phone call from the Naples Police Department determined that there was probable cause for the arrest of LoCastro for battery, believing that he was the primary aggressor.

Partial recordings from the phone call states that, “He became upset, pulled over, walked around the vehicle, and pulled the victim out of the vehicle, hit her nose causing it to bleed, and pushed her into the bushes.”

Collier County Manager Amy Patterson issued a statement on Wednesday expressing her condolences to the situation.

“On behalf of the County Administration, we are saddened to learn of Commissioner LoCastro’s current situation. We offer him and his family our collective prayers and hope for healing,” said Patterson.