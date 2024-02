Whenever Jenson Van Emburgh, 23, has a paddle in his hand, he only has one thing on this mind.

“I feel like it’s almost war,” Van Emburgh explained. “That I go to war with the other person. So I’m trying to have all the fight all the fire and all the only thing that’s going through my mind is just point by point.”

There’s no question that Jenson is a fighter. He’s been fighting since he was born when a spinal cord injury left him paralyzed and in a wheel chair

“Basically from my arm pits down I have no feeling,” Van Emburgh said.

In 2016, Jenson had surgery to straighten his spine, which kept him away from table tennis. His recovery was another battle.

“For nine months, I had complications with infection blood clots and all this stuff. And the only thing I had to focus on when I was trying to recover and get better was Tokyo Paralympics,” Van Emburgh said.

He added that, “there was a lot of moments where I felt that I wasn’t going to be able to compete the way that I did before because I wasn’t sure how my body was going to feel or that type of stuff.”

Since then, Jenson has been on a tear as he’s adding more medals to his collection. The most prized one, a bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

“It was incredible,” Van Emburgh recalled. “I couldn’t believe it. It was a dream come true.”

Jenson’s journey started here in Naples, where he was born. So it’s fitting he’s back in town training at Naples Pong for the 2024 Paralympic games in Paris.

“I feel very confident and I think I have a really good chance to win the gold,” Van Emburgh said.

That confidence is based on the adversity that has made Jenson stronger as a player and as a person. He’s currently ranked fourth in the International Table Tennis Federation Para Table Tennis Rankings for Class 3 and is the highest ranked American.