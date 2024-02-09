Foot chase ends in man tasered, arrested in downtown Fort Myers

A man was tased and then arrested after a brief foot chase on First Street in downtown Fort Myers, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

An officer at the scene told WINK News that FMPD caught the man attempting to commit a crime Friday morning along First Street near Cafe Blue. Officers resorted to chasing the man and the brief chase concluded with officers stunning the man with a Taser.

An ambulance was called to examine the man. He was medically cleared and then arrested.

FMPD stated the man was arrested for battery. The identity of the man has not been released.