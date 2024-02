Two pilots at Naples Airport reacted to the deadly plane crash in Collier County on Friday.

Tracking the plane’s tail number, N823KD, the flight, a Bombardier Challenger 600, appeared to have been headed to the Naples Airport from Ohio State Executive Airport, according to FlightAware.

Both of the pilots told WINK News that this must have been a freak accident.

One of the pilots who works with Jet One, a charter company in our area, said that the pilots would have had seconds, not minutes, to make a decision. That’s because they were at a low altitude and also not traveling with much speed.

The other pilot, who also flies a Challenger plane, said that these planes are pretty reliable. She’s in disbelief that this happened.

She also said she received messages from people who use planes like these who said that they are now nervous to get on one.

The crash happened sometime between 3:12 and 3:15 p.m., Friday.

The airport is located about three miles from the crash scene.

Air traffic is continuing as scheduled.

