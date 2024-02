At one time, you could call Jeff Rice a bit of a weekend warrior. Rice, a Fort Myers attorney, also worked as an NFL referee.

He retired in 2020 after 25 seasons. He told WINK News Reporter Asha Patel he worked “400 games, about 24 post-season games, 4 Super Bowls, and 4 Pro Bowls.”

In the video above, Rice explained what it’s like to be a referee and work the big game. Did you know the refs also review game day films, evaluate players, and get scored?